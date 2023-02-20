Twelve companies from the Newport Valued Partnership Cluster hosted ‘Explore Your Future’ in partnership with Careers Wales, for Year 9 pupils from schools across the county.

The event saw pupils from six schools complete a series of activities hosted by the employers to support them with their upcoming GCSE options.

Activities included sessions on personal values, skills and qualities, hospitality challenges, CV challenges and more.

The companies involved included The Celtic Collection, Wales and West Utilities, Intellectual Property Office and the Office for National Statistics.

The event proved successful both with pupils and teachers who said the event helped to raise awareness of different careers and their options within the world of work.

Jamie-Lee, from Caerleon Comprehensive School, who attended the event, said: "I need help choosing my options, so it's been good to come here and learn about the different jobs and how they relate to subjects.”

Fellow pupil Jasmine Hayward said: "I really enjoyed the Celtic Manor activity because I want to be in hotel work when I'm older, so I'd like to come work for Celtic Manor."

Megan Chard, head of Year 9 at John Frost School, said: "This event was a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn a lot more about different careers before choosing their GCSE options.

“As well as supporting pupils, the event enabled companies to expand their outreach within their local communities."

Rachel Jones, from Wales and West Utilities, said: “It was great to be here with other local businesses to talk to students about their potential career opportunities.

“It builds on our existing partnerships with schools and we’re always happy to support our communities and talk about the range of careers available at WWU and help students think about their futures.”

Vicky Burston-Yates, a business engagement adviser from Careers Wales who facilitated the event, said: “This event was a really successful opportunity to bring Newport schools together with local employers for a meaningful and impactful event.

“The students were able to practice the skills they are developing in school through authentic learning experiences and think about how they might apply these in the world of work.

“Employer engagement events such as this, help to broaden the horizons of young people and empower them to make the right careers choices for them.”

Other businesses involved included the National Digital Exploitation Centre, Robert Price, Target Group, Melin Homes, Principality, Newport Live, Whitehead Building Services and Newport City Homes.

The schools involved were Lliswerry High, Newport High, Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, Bassaleg, The John Frost and Caerleon Comprehensive.