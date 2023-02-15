Jack Thomas, Connor Taylor and Sam Andrews were trafficking the class A drug “in and around the Tredegar area”, Rebecca Griffiths, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court.

The trio were involved in a “joint enterprise” and using two drug lines to take orders in Blaenau Gwent.

Text bombs were sent to advertise “high quality” cocaine to prospective and existing customers.

Jack Thomas

All three defendants pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Andrews also admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The offences took place between July 18, 2022 and November 10, 2022.

Connor Taylor

Taylor and Andrews had no previous convictions.

Thomas did have a criminal record but none for any drug offences.

Hashim Salmman, representing Thomas, said: “The year before, the defendant started to misuse cocaine himself.

Sam Andrews

“He developed a very heavy addiction to cocaine.

“His best mitigation is his guilty plea.”

William Bebb, mitigating for Taylor, said there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” in his case and that he was “genuinely remorseful”.

His barrister added: “He wasn’t living a lavish lifestyle at the time.”

The court heard Taylor was thousands of pounds in debt after spending as much £1,000 a week to fund his own cocaine addiction.

Julia Cox, for Andrews, said her client’s involvement was as a result of his “naivety”.

She added: “He has a good work ethic.”

The judge, Recorder Aidan Eardley KC, said: “This is a very sad case involving three young men who appeared to have good prospects but who have now been convicted of drug dealing.”

He told the defendants: “You were working together and there was an expectation of significant financial advantage.

“Mr Thomas you had a senior role in this operation and there was a degree of sophistication involved.

“Mr Taylor you were more than just the errand boy or runner that has been portrayed.”

Thomas, 25, of Ystrad Deri, Dukestown, Tredegar, was sent to prison for three years.

Taylor, 28, of Glanhowy Street, Scwrfa, Tredegar, was jailed for 32 months.

Andrews, 20, of York Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, was sent to a young offender institution for 30 months.

The defendants were told they would serve half of their sentences in custody before being released on licence.

The three are set to face a proceeds of crime hearing later this year.