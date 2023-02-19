Stan, 82, from Abercarn believes his current visit to Gwent may be the last time here.

Stan who migrated to Australia in 1963 said "all the work I have done, I attribute to my mother" - but admitted he doesn’t miss living in Wales.

The Argus met up with Stan in Newport, the performer was carrying his drag outfit calling it ‘drag in a bag.’

Stan outside the Riverfront Theatre (Image: Newsquest)

“I started dance classes when I was eight on Hill Street, Newport and would go every Saturday morning," he said. "It was fabulous.

“I used to dress up when I came to Newport - it was a big occasion.

“All the work I have done I attribute to my mother – she sent me to do dancing school and would make my frocks.

“I hated school, I was always bullied for who I was, on my last day of school I performed Mambo Italiano in full drag.

“I knew I was going to get backlash from it, but it was my last day and they couldn’t bully me anymore.”

Stan in Friars Walk (Image: Newsquest)

Stan went into showbiz at the young age of 13, touring the UK with The Francis Langford Boys Choir and honing his craft in pantos at the Old Lyceum Theatre, Newport.

In Australia he became a successful drag queen as the compere of the revue show Les Girls in Sydney and Melbourne.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Stan performed at London nightclub Halfway to Heaven on Monday, February 13.

Stan left South Wales aged 22 (Image: William Brougham)

Stan said: “I lived a fabulous and have made a life for myself in Australia.

“I have never been tempted to come back.

“With this industry there is a lot of insecurity as you don’t know where your next pay cheque is going to come from.

“I have worked with Tommy Cooper, Cilla black and the Andrews Sisters.

“I opened a show in Hong Kong called Play Girls and worked in Beirut which was on the brink of civil war at the time.”

Stan is originally from Abercarn (Image: William Brougham)

Later in life Stan became friends with Danny La Rue and Sir Robert Helpmann.

Biographer William Brougham met Stan over Facebook and discovered that he had worked as a child film star.

Together the pair have worked on a book called Stan Munro: Queen of the Valleys, which Stan is hoping to publish later this year.