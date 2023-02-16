The defendants are accused of conspiring to steal £30,000 worth of copper from Liberty Steel’s Newport site on February 6.

They are:

George Crusnischi, 35, of Bell Avenue, Romford, Essex

Petru Chiscop, 43, of Bell Avenue, Romford, Essex

Paul Anghel, 32, of Mitchell Street, Durham

Nicusor Chelman, 22, of Whitefriars Avenue, Harrow, Middlesex

The defendants were remanded in custody after they appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

All four are due to appear before the crown court on March 8.