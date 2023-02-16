FOUR men have appeared in court accused of a conspiracy to steal from a steelworks.
The defendants are accused of conspiring to steal £30,000 worth of copper from Liberty Steel’s Newport site on February 6.
They are:
- George Crusnischi, 35, of Bell Avenue, Romford, Essex
- Petru Chiscop, 43, of Bell Avenue, Romford, Essex
- Paul Anghel, 32, of Mitchell Street, Durham
- Nicusor Chelman, 22, of Whitefriars Avenue, Harrow, Middlesex
The defendants were remanded in custody after they appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
All four are due to appear before the crown court on March 8.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article