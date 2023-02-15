The 45-year-old has been missing since the morning of January 27 and police gave an update about the investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson and Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith led the conference.

Rebecca Smith detailed that the case of Nicola Bulley was immediately deemed as a high-risk missing from home case after speaking to her family.

To come to the decision, information was gathered from Nicola Bulley’s family which is a normal step to take in any missing person case.

Smith said Ms Bulley's family highlighted 'vulnerabilities' for Ms Bulley but didn’t enclose any further information about these vulnerabilities as this will remain private.

These vulnerabilities were questioned as police failed to give any further insight.

Lawson explained they had given as much of the "private personal information" out as they could so the exact details remain unknown to the public.

Although Ms Bulley has been missing for almost three weeks, it was emphasised by Rebecca Smith that “no evidence whatsoever” has been found that would suggest any crime has been committed or that there was any third-party involvement that played a part in Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

Smith explained that there were three hypotheses for what happened to Ms Bulley, these are: that she fell in the river, there was third-party involvement or that she left the area voluntarily.

Her main working line of enquiry, based on the information Smith is aware of, is that Ms Bulley has entered the river but this doesn’t mean the other hypotheses are not still being looked into.

The force remains “open-minded” about the whereabouts of the missing mother.