A team from Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) visited Llanyravon Surgery in Cwmbran in October last year, and a report into their findings has now been published.

It said inspectors found "multiple concerns related to the building and environment that could pose a risk to patient safety", including that medicines were not properly stored or disposed of when they were expired. Concerns were also raised around fire safety and other issues with the building.

Outside Llanyravon Surgery (Image: Street View)

According to the report the inspection team was "not assured that the practice had in place suitable arrangements for the checking of emergency drugs and equipment, nor the replacement of expired emergency drugs and equipment at the practice".

The team was also not satisfied "that refrigerated medicines were always stored appropriately at the practice", and "was not assured that environmental risks within the surgery were managed appropriately, for example fire prevention, gas and electrical safety".

But, the report says, HIW has since "received assurance from the practice that these concerns have now been satisfactorily resolved".

"Patients were provided with safe and effective care," the report said, and HIW was satisfied that suitable arrangements were in place to "safeguard children and vulnerable or at-risk adults".

The report also said staff at the surgery "demonstrated a commitment to patient care and were eager to carry out their roles effectively".

HIW’s recommendations following the inspection of Llanyravon Surgery:

Have in place an alternative antibiotic to treat to bacterial meningitis for patients allergic to penicillin and/or develop a protocol for treatment in this instance;

Develop and implement a formal policy that provides clarity for patients on who can provide requests for repeat prescriptions to Llanyravon Surgery;

Regularly review the prescribing system in place at the practice;

Ensure patients’ medical records contain sufficient details for the removal of medication from the repeat prescribing list;

Develop a robust mechanism to enable a prompt response for help within the practice should it be needed;

Undertake an infection prevention and control audit;

Formalise meetings with the wider clinical team that works alongside the practice , such as health visitors and the district nursing team;

Develop an ongoing assessment of record keeping ensuring that patient records are properly coded;

Develop an ongoing assessment of summarisations undertaken by non-clinical staff;

Ensure that all staff are aware of the location and how to access emergency drugs and equipment;

Provide minutes for clinical meetings to encourage learning and cohesive clinical working.

What the service did well: