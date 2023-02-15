Evans, who hails from Pontypool, posted a photo on Instagram holding a rose for Valentine’s Day and sporting pink hair, asking fans what they thought.

He said: “Roses are red, my hair is pink, is it real? What do you think? #happyvalentinesday #lovers.”

Fans took a liking to Evans’ new Valentine's Day hairdo. The post received more than 111,000 likes and more than 1000 comments.

One fan said: “You actually died your hair pink? It looks stunning. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

While another said: “Real or not – it fits you. Happy Valentine’s Day, Pink Panther!”

Evans spent Valentine’s Day in Namibia, posting the photo from the luxury Andbeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge which is situated on its own private desert reserve which covers 12,715 hectares (31,419 acres) in the Namib, the world’s oldest living desert.

Evans has recently been linked to one of the most talked about roles in Hollywood, that of the next James Bond.

Currently, the Welsh actor sits 13th in Skybet odds at 18/1 to take on the role vacated by Daniel Craig.

He sits behind names such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson (favourite at 5/2), former Superman actor Henry Cavill (joint favourite at 5/2), Happy Valley’s James Norton (7/2) and Tom Hardy (7/1).

The role of 007 is famously one of the best-kept secrets in the movie world.

Evans has been asked about his link to the role on a number of occasions.

When quizzed about the topic on BBC Breakfast in December, he said: “If one more person asks me this… I have no answers for you, I don’t know.

“My answer is, and it will stay, I’m honoured that I’m part of that little group of actors who have been talked about to play this iconic role.

“Whoever it is, its big shoes to fill.

“I wouldn’t say no. I don’t think anybody in my position would say no to that role.”

He went on to joke he could be a musical bond and sing the theme tune for the movie as well.