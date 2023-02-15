Mr Johnston died aged 70 at Heath Hospital on Wednesday, after a fall earlier this week.

“Our community has lost our chief,” said his daughter Hayley Thomas.

“He was so, so loved.

“There was no-one quite like him. He helped everyone.

“We will never ever forget you dad.”

Mr Johnston grew up in Oakdale, and he and his wife Janet had been together since the age of 13.

Ian Johnston with his wife Janet on their wedding day.

After a 40-year career in the police, he was elected in November 2012 as the first ever elected Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent.

He decided not to seek re-election in 2016, saying he had “achieved everything I set out to do”.

Reflecting on his time as PCC for Gwent, Mr Johnston said he considered the launch of a Victim’s Charter, and establishing the Connect Gwent victim’s hub, as his key achievements in the role.

Speaking in 2016, he said other key decisions during his time in office included the re-opening of several police stations which had been closed or had limited opening hours.

He said the most rewarding aspects of his role had been in commissioning services and awarding grants to organisations and bodies across Gwent.

Ian Johnston pictured on June 7, 1970 - the day he joined the police force.

“I had the honour to serve as his deputy and to call him a friend,” said Gwent’s former deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Paul Harris.

“Whilst a serving chief superintendent in Gwent Police, he was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in 2003.

“In 2007, he was elected as president of the Police Superintendents' Association of England and Wales. He served in that role with distinction until his retirement after 40 years police service in March 2010.

“In 2012 he was elected as PCC for Gwent. Everything he did in that role was for the good of the force and the local community.

“He was a man with policing at his heart.

“I shall remember him as a principled and uncompromising individual committed to public service.”

Former Argus editor Kevin Ward said: “Jock was always terrific company and an old-school copper who’d rather pick up the phone to speak to the local paper than use a press officer.

“It was an attitude that carried into his time as Gwent’s first Police and Crime Commissioner and our relationship while I was South Wales Argus editor was built on years of trust and honesty - even when discussing uncomfortable truths.

“‘No comment’ was not in his lexicon.

“He will be much missed. Thoughts tonight with all his family and friends.”