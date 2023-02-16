The funding will expand the Welsh Government’s early years provision to all two-year-olds in Wales, with a particular focus on boosting Welsh-language provision.

It means an additional 2,200 two-year-olds will have access to Flying Start childcare in 2023-24.

Flying Start helps families with young children in the most disadvantaged areas of Wales and includes free, part-time quality childcare for children aged two to three.

During 2023-24 and 2024-25, the Welsh Government will invest a total of £46 million in expanding Flying Start childcare.

Deputy minister for social services Julie Morgan said: “Developing high quality support for children and families in the early years has been a long-standing priority for the Welsh Government.

“I am delighted to announce a further £10 million in 2023-24 to extend the reach of this important scheme which will enable more children to access high quality childcare.

“This additional funding will make a considerable difference to the lives and outcomes of thousands of children and their families across Wales and offer opportunities for more children to access Welsh Medium provision.

“High quality learning and care in early years supports child development and plays an important role in supporting school readiness and addressing the attainment gap, particularly for children facing the greatest challenges.”

Plaid Cymru’s Siân Gwenllian said: “Investment in the early years is a game-changer to address inequality and give children the best start in life.

“This new funding is the latest step in achieving our joint commitment to expand funded childcare to all two-year-olds with a particular focus on providing and strengthening Welsh-medium childcare.

“This extra £10 million of funding is part of our phased approach to rolling out this commitment that will make a real difference to people’s lives.

“This is about providing accessible childcare, benefiting children and their families, making a real difference to lives across the country.”