The union has confirmed 92 per cent of its Welsh Ambulance Service members who voted rejected the latest offer, with a 70 per cent turnout.

Ambulance staff in Wales who are part of the Unite union are now set to strike from Monday, February 20 to Wednesday, February 22.

The union has called for further talks with the Welsh Government to resolve the dispute.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Welsh Government has a clear opportunity to stop the upcoming strikes.

“Instead of the political posturing it has engaged in, now is the time to get round the table and improve the offer.

“Unite members have spoken - the current offer is not acceptable. These workers are living hand-to-mouth.

“Act now before the strikes escalate further.”

Unite’s lead NHS officer Richard Munn said: “The Welsh Government has promoted the importance of social partnership – the relationship between the unions, employers and government.

“This social partnership is now being put to the test and talks are needed to try to resolve the dispute.”