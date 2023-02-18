South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said they have attended 16 suspected deliberate refuse fires in Blaenau Gwent so far in February.

The fire service has published advice for residents urging them not to burn rubbish or garden waste, and to instead recycle household waste where possible.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We've attended 16 suspected deliberate refuse fires in Blaenau Gwent so far this month.

“Our Fire Crime Unit are currently working alongside Gwent Police and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council to tackle this issue.

“If you see a fire or anyone starting one, call 999.”

The fire service said refuse fires included household bin bags, fly-tipped furniture, and litter being deliberately set alight.

“What may have been intended to be just a small fire, or just a bit of fun, can quickly spread to become out of control,” said a fire service spokesperson.

“It can all start with those extra bin bags, or that broken sofa left out the back, out of sight, out of mind…without thinking, you could be giving someone the opportunity to start a fire that could spread, risking damage to property, injury and even death.

“Rubbish fires are extremely dangerous and can lead to a strain on resources, when there could be other emergencies where lives are in danger.

“We do not advise anyone to burn any rubbish or garden waste.

“It’s best to recycle household waste or compost garden waste. Please contact your local authority for information on collections and recycling centres, or visit walesrecycles.org.uk.

“People should not burn household waste if it will cause pollution or harm people’s health.”