On the day of his trial Nico Hodkinson, 28, admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily committed in Ebbw Vale last May and August.

The pleas were entered before a jury was sworn in.

Hodkinson’s offences were committed against a “domestic” background, Newport Crown Court was told.

The defendant’s sentence was adjourned until March 15 but the judge, Recorder John Philpotts, told him “all options were open”.

Hodkinson, of Heol Tai Mawr, Merthyr Tydfil, was remanded in custody.