We look at their cases.

Edwin Hart

A man working as a drugs courier was caught with high purity cocaine worth £100,000 after police stopped him on the M4 motorway.

Edwin Hart, 41, had just crossed the Prince of Wales Bridge and was on his way to his home city of Newport after a trip to London to pick up the drugs.

The defendant, of Magor Street, was jailed for three years and four months.

Rebecca Press

Rebecca Press from Caerphilly murdered her mother’s best friend and neighbour Marc Ash, 57, in Elliots Town, New Tredegar, while she was high on drink and drugs.

She took a knife from a kitchen drawer and stabbed him near his heart leaving him with fatal injuries.

Press, 31, became upset after finding out her ex-boyfriend had been cheating on her and attacked Mr Ash when he tried to calm her down.

Jody Evans

An aggressive van driver left another motorist in intensive care fighting for his life after he caused a horror crash on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Jody Evans, 46, from Newport, “barged” another vehicle causing it to crash into the central reservation before its bumper flew off into the opposite eastbound carriageway.

That caused three cars travelling in the other direction to crash as they tried to avoid the debris.

Evans was jailed for two years and nine months.

Levi Jermyn

A drug dealer fleeing police left a close friend with catastrophic injuries after he crashed head-on into another car when he decided to go the wrong way down a busy dual carriageway.

Levi Jermyn, 26, from Newport was driving a Volkswagen Golf with Amy Pyart as his front seat passenger when he collided with a BMW X5 SUV.

The defendant, who still hasn’t passed his driving test, was being chased by police cars when he drove into the path of oncoming motorists.

This led to the shocking crash on the A4042 between Cwmbran and Pontypool which left Miss Pyart with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Jermyn was jailed for five years.

Dafydd Shipton

Michael Pugh

Two drug dealers were jailed after “turning to cocaine” during Covid.

Dafydd Shipton, 31, and Michael Pugh, also 31, both of Cwmbran, were each undergoing a personal crisis after the pandemic struck, Newport Crown Court heard.

Shipton, of Chapel Lane, Croesyceiliog, was jailed for three years and nine months.

Pugh, of Cae Rhedyn, Croesyceiliog, was sent to prison for two years and four months.