A DOMESTIC abuser was sent to prison after he was found guilty of the intentional suffocation of a woman.
Christopher Stone, 75, from Caldicot, was convicted at Newport Magistrates’ Court of two counts of the charges against a woman last November.
He had denied the offences but was found guilty following a trial.
The defendant, of Sudbrook Road, was made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact his victim.
Stone was jailed for 36 weeks and ordered to pay £720 costs and a £187 surcharge following his release from custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article