Christopher Stone, 75, from Caldicot, was convicted at Newport Magistrates’ Court of two counts of the charges against a woman last November.

He had denied the offences but was found guilty following a trial.

The defendant, of Sudbrook Road, was made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

Stone was jailed for 36 weeks and ordered to pay £720 costs and a £187 surcharge following his release from custody.