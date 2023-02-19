Brigadier Robert Aitken appointed five young people as Lord-Lieutenant cadets for Gwent for this year at an awards ceremony at Raglan Barracks, Newport.

Staff Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major Eshan Iqbal of Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force; Cadet Sergeant Major Olivia Armstrong of Monmouth School Combined Cadet Force; Cadet Corporal Macsen Purser of Llanwern High School Combined Cadet Force; Able Cadet Alex Jones of Newport Sea Cadet Corps and Cadet Warrant Officer Deighton Davies of No 1 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets were appointed to the role of Lord-Lieutenant cadet.

Eshan, 18, from Newport, who attends St Julian’s School, hopes to pursue a career in the military. Outside of cadets he carries out voluntary work in the community with local charity and church groups.

Olivia, who attends Haberdashers Monmouth School for Girls, also has her sights set on a military career. She is an accomplished sportswoman having represented Wales at lacrosse.

Macsen, who attends Llanwern High School, is an outstanding marksman and is described as being an outstanding role model to younger cadets in his contingent.

Alex, who attends St Julian’s School, is a keen musician and was selected to be a member of the Sea Cadets’ Massed Band, leading the Trafalgar Parade in London. He has also played alongside musicians of the Royal Marines Band.

Deighton, from Blackwood, aspires to become a commercial airline pilot and is a fluent Welsh speaker. He has created bilingual resources in squadron to support the growing numbers of Welsh-speaking cadets.

The role which lasts for a year includes attendance with the Brigadier, who acts as the King’s representative, at a number of official engagements such as Remembrance events, Royal visits and parades.

They will follow in the footsteps of Able Cadet Kaitlyn Summerhayes of Newport Sea Cadet Corps; Staff Cadet Company Sergeant Major Jake Thomas of Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force; Cadet Sergeant Hamish Nicholl of Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force; Cadet Warrant Officer Iestyn Jones of No1 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets; Cadet Flight Sergeant William Cocking of No1 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets and Cadet Sergeant Hayley Gabica of Llanwern High School Combined Cadet Force, who were awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate and Badge for being the 2022 representatives.

Four people were recognised for their outstanding service and devotion to duty and awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate of Merit.

These included Civilian Instructor Rothery Harris of No 1 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets; Regimental Sergeant Major Instructor Jeffrey Harris of Gwent & Powys Army Cadet Force; Sergeant Gareth Evans of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets and Mr Colin Edwards of Wales Universities Officers’ Training Corps.

Rothery, from Undy, after completing a distinguished career of uniformed service, became a Civilian Instructor at 2012 (Caldicot) Squadron, where he has shown great leadership and commitment in the absence of a uniform commander.

Jeffrey, from Newport, a former cadet and a retired police office, displays the highest standards and values and has exemplary self-discipline and respect for all.

Gareth, a former Lord-Lieutenant cadet for Powys, travels from his home in Newport to 579 (Llandrindod Wells) squadron up to twice a week to ensure young people have the same opportunity that he had as a youngster.

Colin, from Caerphilly, joined the reserves after 22-year career as a soldier. As the unit storekeeper at Wales UOTC, he has been a stalwart for many years ensuring the officer cadets have the correct resources on time for any activity.

There are nearly 5,000 Cadets in Wales who gain skills and qualifications through working with local communities, charities and taking part in a variety of practical activities. The cadet syllabus is delivered by 1,500 volunteering adult Instructors and civilian assistants, who give up their spare time on weeknights and weekends.

The awards ceremony, attended by around 100 people, was organised by the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) for Wales – an organisation that has supported the Armed Forces for more than 100 years.