A DRUG dealer was warned he is going to jail after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine.
Ice ap Evans, 22, from Blaina admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine as well as being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.
The offences were committed between October 2022 and this January.
The defendant, of Coronation Street, has no previous convictions.
Judge Lucy Crowther told him: “You should anticipate an immediate custodial sentence.”
Sentence was adjourned to March 17 for the preparation of a report.
He was remanded in custody after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from prison.
