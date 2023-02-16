Ice ap Evans, 22, from Blaina admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine as well as being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

The offences were committed between October 2022 and this January.

The defendant, of Coronation Street, has no previous convictions.

Judge Lucy Crowther told him: “You should anticipate an immediate custodial sentence.”

Sentence was adjourned to March 17 for the preparation of a report.

He was remanded in custody after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from prison.