Ant Payne, the radio’s drivetime show host, sparked fury when he made a comment about booking “cheap flights” to Turkey after the country was hit by two earthquakes last week.

The earthquakes, which measured 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, saw 35,000 die in the tragedy.

Ofcom have revealed that they received 567 complaints from listeners about the DJ’s comments.

In the comment, Ant said: "I think now actually is the best time to start looking at some cheap flights to Turkey over the next few years.

"You can get your teeth done while you're over there.

"You can come back looking 19 years, you'll be on Love Island next year if you do it."

The DJ later apologised for his comment, describing them as “insensitive and ill timed.”

Ant tweeted: “Hi guys, I want to address the comment I made last night on the show. It was insensitive and ill timed. I would never wish to offend anyone from my shows. My sincere and wholehearted apologies."

It is understood the DJ was ordered by bosses to “issue a public apology” following the complaints.

A source told The Sun: “Ant is keeping his job but Global made it crystal clear the comments were far from acceptable.

"Not only do they make him personally look unsavoury but it also pulls into question the judge of character of the whole station.

"The fact Ant initially tried to deny he even said it also got people's backs up."