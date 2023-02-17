BEN PILOT, 20, of Ternata Drive, Monmouth, was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply in Hereford between July 21, 2020 and October 27, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

LEWIS HAYES, 28, of West Roedin, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 21 days after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle on October 15, 2022 at Avondale garage, Avondale Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was fined £294 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £118 surcharge.

KEITH PROTHERO, 60, of Keir Hardie Terrace, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon – a claw hammer – in public, a public order offence and causing criminal damage to a door on February 7.

He was made the subject of a three-year restraining order and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

KIRK REES, 51, of Macauley Gardens, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Langland Way on November 30, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL DAVID HERBERT, 44, of Llandegfedd Way, New Inn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUCY-ELIZABETH COOPER, 42, of Highfield, Goytre, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool, on April 5, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

IAN CLIVE DIMENT, 42, of Brinell Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £829 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 Queensway on July 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.