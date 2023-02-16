Air fryers are considered a great way to fight back against the rising cost of living since these kitchen appliances typically cost less to run than an oven.

The popularity of these items is only increasing with search volume rising by 213 per cent in the last year, the experts have found the ideal amount of time for cooking popular food items.

With all this in mind, the experts over at InSinkErator have created a handy list of how long you should cook foods like salmon and burgers in the air fryer.

Of the research, expert Jamie Griffin, from InSinkErator said: “Air fryers are proving to be both energy and time efficient when it comes to home cooking.

"Cutting the cooking times of foods such as chicken breast down by 40% in comparison to oven cooking, it comes as no surprise that the air fryer is taking over the oven in households across the UK.

"Air fryers are not only cost-effective, they can also significantly limit food waste. Dried fruits and crisps are perfect snacks to make by throwing potatoes, vegetables or fruits into your air fryer.

"Furthermore, air fryers are amazing at reheating food, especially leftovers, which may not reheat well. However, with the air fryer being relatively new to the cooking space, here are some crucial don’ts when it comes to air fryer cooking.”

How long should you be cooking certain foods in the air fryer?





Here is how long you should be cooking commonly Googled food items in the air fryer:

Salmon - 10 minutes Chicken Breast - 10-15 minutes Bacon - 7 minutes Homemade Chips - 25 minutes Meatballs - 12-14 minutes Burgers - 10 minutes Mozzarella Sticks - 5-7 minutes Sausages - 8-12 minutes Eggs - 5 minutes Garlic Bread - 5 minutes

What are the 'don'ts' of cooking food in an air fryer?





The experts also revealed some of the 'don'ts' of cooking food in an air fryer:

Don't forget to preheat your air fryer - Preheat your appliance to ensure the best results.

Don't overfill your air fryer basket - Overflowing the tray risks your food cooking unevenly.

Don’t use your air fryer in a closed-off area - Give your air fryer plenty of room so the vent can circulate properly.

Don’t overestimate its abilities - Certain foods may not cook as well so avoid products like bread and kale as these items are likely to be blown around by the appliance's fans.

Don’t forget to clean after use - The buildup of residue can reduce the air fryer's lifespan so it's vital that you clean it regularly.

Don't forget to dispose of any leftovers correctly - As with all cooking, food waste is inevitable.