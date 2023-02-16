Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was first published in the UK in 1997 by Bloomsbury Publishing.

The Dumbledore collectable coin is part of a wider collection celebrating the 25th anniversary.

It is the first coin to feature the King’s portrait on the “heads” side, while two other coins in the collection feature the late Queen.

The new coin is available to buy from the Mint’s website as a 50p denomination version as well as in other denominations.

The other coins in the collection feature Harry Potter himself, the Hogwarts Express, and the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Across 86 countries, Harry Potter fans have bought at least one coin in the range, the Royal Mint said.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our spellbinding Harry Potter coin collection with Professor Albus Dumbledore featuring on his very own 50p.

“The Royal Mint’s Harry Potter coin collection has seen a popular response among collectors worldwide, not only for the books being a global phenomenon, but due to the collection being one of a small number that will see a change of portrait during the series.

“The 50p coin featuring Professor Albus Dumbledore marks this change of portrait, with His Majesty King Charles III’s official coin portrait now appearing for the first time in the series.

“This collection of coins serves as a permanent reminder of the fascinating transition from Britain’s longest reigning monarch to His Majesty the King’s first appearance on UK coinage.”

Some of the coins in the collection are in colour and others possess a 'latent feature', which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number '25' to mark the anniversary year.

Royal Mint has also used an advanced picosecond laser to imprint the intricate designs.

The series of coins have been created in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing, the Blair Partnership and Warner Bros, Consumer Products.

The prices for the magical coins range from £11 for a brilliant uncirculated 50p denomination version to £5,215 for a £200 denomination gold coin.