Quorn Foods is recalling its frozen Quorn Swedish Style balls because of the risk the presence of plastic presents, making the item unsafe to eat.

The affected products have a best before date of September 30, 2024, and are sold in packs of 300g.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a “do not eat” warning.

Tuesday 14 February - @QuornFoods recalls Frozen Quorn Swedish Style Balls because they may contain pieces of plastic. #FoodAlert https://t.co/AcLzTr4p89 pic.twitter.com/wlDtL0yKeX — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) February 14, 2023

A spokesman said: “Quorn is recalling the above product from customers. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.

“If you would like any further information, please contact Quorn Customer Services at customer.services@quornfoods.com or 0345 602 9000.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.