The mother-of-two went missing almost three weeks ago while on a dog walk after dropping her children off at school on the morning of January 27.

The Talking True Crime team will discuss the latest details of the case as the search for the 45-year-old mortgage adviser continues.

Today’s podcast comes as Lancashire Constabulary revealed that Ms Bulley was dealing with “vulnerabilities” when she went missing.

The search for Nicola Bulley continues (Image: PA)

These vulnerabilities were talked about in the press conference by police yesterday and we were later told by the force that the vulnerabilities relate to her past “significant issues with alcohol”.

Her family told police that her ongoing struggles with menopause brought on these issues.

Police and health professionals also visited Nicola Bulley’s home address on January 10 amid a report of concern for her welfare.

Former detective and star of Netflix's The Investigator, Mark Williams-Thomas, will be speaking on the podcast live from St Michaels on Wyre, the village where Nicola Bulley was last seen.

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27 (Image: Family handout/PA)

He will give listeners an update on the case and the “very difficult situation” that Nicola Bulley’s family finds themselves in.

Williams-Thomas shared his thoughts on the piece of information that was withheld from the public, he said: “Yes, it may have provided and I do believe it provides significant change in relation to how that line of inquiry from the police would have been followed.”

He added: “And also, it would’ve stopped so much criticism of the police and speculation if the police had released that information right from day one.”

Watch the podcast live

If you’d like to hear more about the case, you can tune into the live podcast at 12pm today (February 16).

The podcast can be accessed via the True Crime Newsquest YouTube channel here and via the link below.

The police are considering three hypotheses the main one being that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre which runs along the route she was taking when walking her dog, Willow on the morning she went missing.

Other hypotheses that the police remain “open-minded” about are that Ms Bulley left the area voluntarily and a third party was involved.

However, there is currently no evidence to suggest any crime or third party involvement has taken place.