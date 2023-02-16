Mabboo specialises in products made from bamboo and launched its store in Friars Walk in late 2021.

The shop sold clothes, household items and other accessories all made from the versatile plant.

The premises, towards the southern end of the shopping centre, is now empty and the Mabboo branding has been removed from the frontage.

The now-empty Mabboo store in Friars Walk, Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

Its departure from Newport comes a little more than a year since Mabboo owner Ed Cheney told the Argus he felt coming to Newport "would be a good opportunity to grow the business".

Mabboo founder Ed Cheney at the opening of the firm's store in Friars Walk, Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Cheney started Bristol-based Mabboo from a market stall in 2008, after he was inspired - during his time in China - by how many uses Chinese people had found for bamboo.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Mr Cheney's company said it was "sorry to announce we will be leaving our beautiful bamboo Newport store".

Inside the former Mabboo store in Friars Walk, Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

"It's been a [fabulous] year and a bit, getting to know all our wonderful Newport customers, but the time feels right to look for a new location for Mabboo shop two," the company said.

"[A] big diolch to all our staff and anyone who has dropped into the shop since we opened."