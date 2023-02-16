The fast-food chain is bringing back the popular items as it says goodbye to some choices from the menu.

Among those to return to McDonald’s is the McSpicy burger, which will be £4.79 or £6.29 as an extra-value meal.

The burger features a spicy chicken breast topped with crunchy lettuce and mayo in a toasted sesame seed bun.

However, fans will have to be quick if they want to grab one as the McSpicy burger, along with the other new additions, will only be on the menu for six weeks.

Also back on the menu is the Grand Big Mac, and the Grand Big Mac with bacon.

While those looking for something to go with their meal will be pleased to see Chilli Cheese Bites back on the menu from just £2.29.

If dessert is more your thing, two new flavours of McFlurry are also making a return, Galaxy Chocolate and Galaxy Caramel.

However, as items return to the menu, nine items will be leaving, including the Big Tasty, Cheesy Garlic Bites, and the Spicy Sriracha Chicken wrap.

These are the new additions coming to the McDonald’s menu today:

McSpicy burger - £4.79 on its own/ £6.29 as a meal

Grand Big Mac - £4.89 on its own/ £6.49 as a meal

Grand Big Mac with Bacon £5.69 on its own/ £7.29 as a meal

Chilli Cheese bites - £2.29 for Single/ £6.29 for Sharebox

Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry - £1.99 for Regular / £1.49 for Mini

Galaxy Caramel McFlurry - £1.99 for Regular / £1.49 for Mini

And the nine items leaving the menu:

Cheesy Garlic Bites

Aero Peppermint McFlurry

Aero Chocolate McFlurry

The Spicy Sriracha Chicken One - Crispy

The Spicy Sriracha Chicken One - Grilled

The Big Tasty

The Big Tasty with bacon

Caramel Waffle Latte

Hot Chocolate Deluxe

