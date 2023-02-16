MCDONALD'S has brought six fan favourite items back to its menu.
The fast-food chain is bringing back the popular items as it says goodbye to some choices from the menu.
Among those to return to McDonald’s is the McSpicy burger, which will be £4.79 or £6.29 as an extra-value meal.
The burger features a spicy chicken breast topped with crunchy lettuce and mayo in a toasted sesame seed bun.
However, fans will have to be quick if they want to grab one as the McSpicy burger, along with the other new additions, will only be on the menu for six weeks.
Also back on the menu is the Grand Big Mac, and the Grand Big Mac with bacon.
While those looking for something to go with their meal will be pleased to see Chilli Cheese Bites back on the menu from just £2.29.
If dessert is more your thing, two new flavours of McFlurry are also making a return, Galaxy Chocolate and Galaxy Caramel.
However, as items return to the menu, nine items will be leaving, including the Big Tasty, Cheesy Garlic Bites, and the Spicy Sriracha Chicken wrap.
These are the new additions coming to the McDonald’s menu today:
- McSpicy burger - £4.79 on its own/ £6.29 as a meal
- Grand Big Mac - £4.89 on its own/ £6.49 as a meal
- Grand Big Mac with Bacon £5.69 on its own/ £7.29 as a meal
- Chilli Cheese bites - £2.29 for Single/ £6.29 for Sharebox
- Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry - £1.99 for Regular / £1.49 for Mini
- Galaxy Caramel McFlurry - £1.99 for Regular / £1.49 for Mini
And the nine items leaving the menu:
- Cheesy Garlic Bites
- Aero Peppermint McFlurry
- Aero Chocolate McFlurry
- The Spicy Sriracha Chicken One - Crispy
- The Spicy Sriracha Chicken One - Grilled
- The Big Tasty
- The Big Tasty with bacon
- Caramel Waffle Latte
- Hot Chocolate Deluxe
McDonald’s branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Brynmawr: Brynmawr Retail Park
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn
