Newport City Homes confirmed this morning that heating and hot water has been restored to "all customers" in the area overnight.

"We're monitoring the system and the repairs we made yesterday," they said.

The initial timeframe for the work was three days.

This resulted in concerns from residents that lives of the vulnerable residents across Duffryn could be put at risk.

Is the work to fix the heating supply in Duffryn finished?





NCH has said more work does need to be undertaken "to improve the resilience of the network, and we will continue to work on this".

For now, the company said it would be monitoring the system "carefully".

Can Duffryn residents left out of pocket claim the money back?





"If you have any issues with your heating or hot water today, please let us know on 01633 381 111, or our team are at Nightingale Court until 5pm today," NCH said in a statement,

"We understand that many customers have incurred additional costs to heat your homes with portable heaters."

NCH have said it will reimburse "reasonable expenses" by making a payment of £20 for each day heating and hot water has been unavailable.

This payment will apply to everyone supplied by the heating system (private homeowners and NCH customers).

Residents will be entitled to the payment "even if you haven’t received a temporary heater from us".

"We'll be in touch soon about processing this payment," NCH said

"We’re incredibly grateful for the patience, kindness and support shown by the local community during this challenging time."