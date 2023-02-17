The UK Foreign Office has recently updated the advice it is giving Brits who are travelling to the European countries.

The changes include new information following an earthquake and changes to coronavirus rules in the popular destinations.

This is the latest advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) you should be aware of.

Turkey

Following two earthquakes in the country last week, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Gaziantep and a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaras, the FCDO is advising against all travel to areas within 10km of Turkeys border with Syria.

It is also advising against all but essential travel to Sirnak and the province of Hakkari.

The latest advice reads: “The Turkish government has stated that only vehicles which carry aid teams and aid materials will be allowed to enter cities deemed to be inside the area of the disaster. If you are in the affected area, you should exercise caution and follow the advice of the local authorities.

“Some Turkish flight companies such as Turkish airlines/AnadoluJet and Pegasus are offering discounted or free evacuation flights out of the affected area. Please check the information on your airline’s website to see if this applies to your journey.

“If you require consular assistance, you should call our 24-hour helpline on +90 312 455 3344 and select the option for ‘consular services for British nationals’.”

France

Several unions have called for cross-sector strike action demonstrations across France on February 16 and March 7.

The FCDO warns: “Industrial action may start the evening before a strike day and run until the morning after.

“Localised or sector-specific strikes could also occur outside these dates. Industrial action may lead to disruption to services.

“Please check the latest advice with operators before travelling, avoid demonstrations and follow the advice of local authorities.”

Spain

The FCDO has updated its advice for travellers to Spain following a change in the country’s coronavirus rules.

Some restrictions still remain in force in the country, though they may vary between regions.

The decisions to increase or reduce coronavirus measures are taken by regional governments.

The latest changes mean it is mandatory for anyone over the age of six to wear face coverings in hospitals or medical centres such as dentists, opticians, pharmacies and nursing homes.

However, the country no longer requires face masks to be used on public transport.