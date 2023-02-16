Richard Nodwell assaulted PC David Bryce after "lashing out" at him at the Oakfield in Cwmbran.

Police were called to the defendant’s home by his partner and found him “drunk and aggressive” after he’d been to a friend’s funeral earlier in the day.

MORE NEWS: Off-road biker jailed for drinking and riding

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “He left the address and walked to the Oakfield public house and officers followed him.

“The defendant was arrested in relation to unrelated matters which do not concern this court and he began resisting arrest not allowing himself to be handcuffed.

“He was lashing out and he was sprayed to the face with PAVA spray and, whilst resisting, recklessly pushed PC Bryce, taking him to the floor.

“The defendant shouted at the officers throughout the incident words to the effect of, ‘You f****** c****, I will kill you all.’ He then threatened to bite PC Bryce's nose.”

PC Bryce’s injuries included a black eye, swelling to his forehead and a bruised fingernail.

Nodwell also injured another officer who was left with cuts to his arm and wrist as he was helping his colleague arrest him.

“The defendant was as a result of this further arrested in relation to those assaults and he was taken to Newport Central police station,” Miss Smith-Higgins said.

“During that journey he continued to threaten officers, threatening to kick their heads in.”

Nodwell, 35, of Green Willows, Oakfield, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The offences were committed on the night of October 25 last year.

Nodwell had 11 previous convictions for 20 offences, including assaulting a police officer, resisting or obstructing a police officer, public disorder and drink driving.

Tom Roberts, representing him, said: “His frustration and emotions bubbled over that evening.

“He’s embarrassed by the way he dealt with matters and is extremely sorry and remorseful.”

The court heard that the defendant has a job, provides for his family and cares for his elderly parents.

Judge Lucy Crowther told him his behaviour that night had been “disgraceful”.

Nodwell was sentenced to a two-year community order.

He must attend 19 sessions of a “thinking skills course” and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was made the subject of a four-month curfew between 8pm and 6am.

Nodwell will have to pay £720 prosecution costs and £150 compensation to each officer.

The court also imposed a £114 victim surcharge.