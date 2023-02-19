Glen Ellis runs the Queen's Head micropub in Moor Street in the town.

He announced on social media that the pub would holding a mini beer festival on St David's Day (March 1).

However, as it was St David's Day, Mr Ellis decided to make this festival slightly different.

The plan? Get as many Davids, Daves and Dais into the tiny pub at the same time.

"Calling all Daves," Mr Ellis' post read.

"I thought it would be fun to try and get as many Dai/Davids/Daves into the pub as possible at one time."

Mr Ellis said that the idea had been in the works for a while.

"But, with covid restrictions etc it would have been difficult/impossible," He said.

"We have a large population of Daves who drink in the pub anyway, and it's been a running joke that we always need a Dave on the premises, like the Ravens at the Tower of London."

Such is the prevalence of Daves in the area that, Mr Ellis said, on busy days, a head count could sometimes reveal at least half a dozen Daves on the pub premises.

Mr Ellis said 6pm is the time for prospective Daves to turn up at the Queen's Head.

"There will a free beery goodie for any attending," he said.

"Please only accept this offer if you don't mind being in a group photo."

It remains unclear whether local MP - the doubly-qualified David Davies - would be in attendance at the St David's Day Daves Day.