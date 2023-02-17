More than £16 million worth of Clubcard vouchers have yet to be redeemed by shoppers, and the vouchers will expire later this month.

First issued in February 2021, the vouchers have helped households across the UK buy a weekly shop on a budget at a time when everyone is trying to cut costs.

Tesco Clubcard customers have been able to reduce the cost of their weekly shop, or even the cost of filling up their cars with fuel, with the vouchers.

They can also use the vouchers to treat themselves to more than 100 Reward Partners including Pizza Express and Spa Seekers or to pick up a great new deal with Tesco Mobile.

However, on February 28 the Clubcard vouchers will expire.

Tesco Loyalty Director, Tash Whitmey, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices.

“With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of February, we’re reminding customers to spend them in what can be a tough time of year, as family budgets feel the new year strain.”

The supermarket recently announced a further price lock until Easter on more than 1,000 everyday staples included in its Low Everyday Prices offer.