Anthony Vlahos, 31, committed the offence only a few weeks after he had been released from prison, on licence, halfway through a nearly seven-year sentence for robbery.

Newport Crown Court heard how Vlahos had befriended the decoy child online, telling her she was "beautiful" and asking her if she would "have his children".

The defendant said he would "wait until she is older to have sex", but offered to "show her how to kiss" and sent her explicit images.

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir said that at one point, Vlahos asked the girl to send a picture of herself "as he didn't know if he was talking to the police".

The defendant also asked the decoy girl - who he believed to be 13 years old - to send him naked photographs of herself, the court heard.

Cat Jones, defending, said the messages showed Vlahos was "clearly sad, lonely, isolated" and had turned "in his isolation to inappropriate behaviour online".

The defendant, who has 23 previous convictions including for other child sex offences, had "never been to school" and has "no close friends".

"Literacy is clearly an issue," said Ms Jones, explaining how Vlahos regularly used voice messages instead of typing to the decoy child.

Vlahos, whose address was given to the court as Commercial Road, Newport, admitted at a previous court appearance one charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The judge sentenced him to 12 months in prison - but because he was on licence at the time of the offence, he has been recalled to prison and this term will be included within the sentence for robbery which he must now complete behind bars.

That offence, committed in 2019, involved Vlahos attacking an 85-year-old man in his victim's own home, before he and another culprit took credit cards and a Land Rover.

For the offence of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, Vlahos was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must join the sex offenders' register for the next 10 years.