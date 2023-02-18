Katie Waller hit the pothole on St Bride's Road, between the A48 and Magor, near the M4 bridge last September.

"I complained [to Monmouthshire County Council] as it blew two tyres," she said.

"It went to their solicitors for compensation."

Ms Waller says that she was told that the pothole had been repaired in May 2022.

"They suggested that the rain had washed the repair away and that nobody else has complained so they would not pay the £796.94 for the two tyres," she explained.

"The pothole in question shows no signs of a repair and to date is still not repaired."

Since contacting the Argus, the pothole has been repaired - as of Tuesday, February 14.

However, Ms Waller remains adamant in her fight to get the repairs to her car paid for by the council.

"It was an extremely dry summer with very little rain," she said.

"Why do they think its acceptable for a repair to last a few months?

"Just because nobody else had complained they won't reimburse me?

"It seems if indeed a repair was done, it was not fit for purpose."

Ms Waller's car, a Volvo XC90, was two weeks old at the time of the damage.

"I am a single person finding it hard to cover my bills and the tyres were nearly £800," she said.

"I think it is disgusting.

"I pay my road tax and the road was not fit for purpose and resulted in damaging my car."

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “The council is aware of an ongoing insurance claim in respect of this issue and will follow due process in resolving the matter.”