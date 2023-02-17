Now, Newport City Council has confirmed the signs are being installed in preparation for the introduction of Wales' new default 20mph speed limit.

In September, 20mph will become the default speed limit in residential, or built up, areas across Wales, but councils can agree exceptions where the current limit will remain in force.

The full list of streets which will be changing to the new 20mph limit will be published “in the coming weeks”, Newport council has said.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council: “The council is starting to install new road sign poles in preparation for the implementation of the Wales-wide 20mph default speed limits in September.

“Where applicable, preparatory works are commencing where posts will be required due to the poor condition of existing posts, or on sites that would benefit from additional signage.

“It is anticipated that confirmation on which streets will be subject to the new default speed limit, and which will remain at 30mph, will be published on Welsh Government’s Data Map Wales service in the coming weeks for public viewing.”

Under the changes, roads which are remaining at 30mph will be signed in the same way that higher speed limit areas are now, while any signs currently indicating a 20mph limit will be removed.

Newport council has said that no new 20mph speed limits will be brought in before the change in the law in September.

In some areas, such as in Penhow, new posts have been installed just yards from where there are currently 30mph signs.

“Wherever possible, existing posts will be reused if they are in suitable condition and in the correct location,” said a council spokesperson when asked why new signs would not just be installed where the current 30mph signs are.

“All redundant signage will be either be retained for reuse or recycled depending on the asset condition.”