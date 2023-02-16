Nicola’s family, which includes partner Paul Ansell, and daughters Harriet and Sophia, said they are “appalled” at the “speculation and rumours” being spread and say the public need to focus on finding her.

The family added that they released more information about her "vulnerabilities" as people were "threatning to sell stories" about Nicola.

In a statement the family said: "It has now been three weeks since Nikki went missing. We, as a family, believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her and Paul’s private life.”

The family also added that they were aware that police were going to reveal some personal details about Nicola.

Last night (February 15) police said Nicola had “significant issues with alcohol” in the past.

Police and health professionals also attended a report of concern for welfare at Nicola’s home address on January 10.

The family said: "As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police, last night, released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.

"Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop.

"The police know the truth about Nikki and now the public need to focus on finding her.

"Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT to help but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.

"The public focus has to be on finding her and not making up wild theories about her personal life.

"Despite what some media outlets and individuals are suggesting, we are being updated daily and receive support from our family liaison officers.

"Nikki is such a wonderful daughter, sister , partner and mother and is missed dearly - we all need you back in our lives.

"Nikki, we hope you are reading this and know that we love you so much and your girls want a cuddle. We all need you home. You can reach out to us, or you can contact MissingPeople.org.uk. Don’t be scared, we all love you so very much."

A police spokesperson said: “As we approach the three-week anniversary of Nicola Bulley going missing on Friday, January 27, we remain committed to doing everything we can to find her.

“Our sole focus throughout the investigation has been to find Nicola, to bring her home and to support her family through the trauma they are experiencing. The most important person in all of this is Nicola.”

Ms Bulley vanished after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre.

She was last seen at 9.10am taking her usual route with her springer spaniel Willow, alongside the River Wyre.

Police have continued to comb the River Wyre and surrounding area down and out into the sea.

Nicola is white, 45 years old, 5ft 3ins tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair.

She speaks with an Essex accent. She was last seen wearing a long, knee length black quilted gilet with a hood. She had a black Engelbert Strauss coat underneath which had long sleeves and came to her waist.

She was wearing tight black jeans and had long green walking socks tucked into her jeans. She was wearing size five ankle length green wellington boots from Next.

Her hair was tied into a ponytail. She was wearing a pale blue Fitbit.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to submit information through the Major Incident Public Portal (MiPP) at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)