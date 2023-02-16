The Welsh Ambulance Service has confirmed they were called out to reports of a “medical emergency” in the Rogerstone area of Newport shortly before 4pm on Monday, February 13.

The Wales Air Ambulance also attended.

The patient was taken via ambulance to the Grange University Hospital.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.47pm on Monday, February 13, to a medical emergency in the Rogerstone area of Newport.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car, an emergency ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene.

“One person was taken by land ambulance to the Grange University Hospital.”

“I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Newport area on Monday afternoon,” said a Wales Air Ambulance spokesperson.

“Teams from both Cardiff and Dafen were allocated at 3.52pm and attended by air and road.

“They arrived at the scene at 4.05pm and our involvement concluded at 6.12pm.”