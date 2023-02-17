The Port has run previous pop-ups in Friars Walk around Christmas, and will return to the shopping centre on Wednesday, February 22.

This time, it will feature stalls selling jewellery, cakes and gardening items - and for the more unusual gift ideas, there'll even by a taxidermist selling their wares.

Organiser Green Top Events told the Argus it was "very excited that Friars Walk have given [it] the opportunity to trade".

"We will be showcasing small businesses inside the shop, some will have full time stalls where you shop at that stall inside the shop, others will rent shelves where you collect your items and pay at the till, offering different levels of opportunities for small independent traders to advertise and sell their wares."

There'll also be a deli section selling "award-winning cheeses, james, chutneys, and home-made chocolates", as well as a gift selection with "candles, decoupage bottles, coasters and cushions".

The Port will open at the southern end of Friars Walk, next to River Island, in the unit formerly occupied by shoe shop Schuh.

Full-time traders at The Port include: