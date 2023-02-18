Jack Payne, 21, from Newport pleaded guilty to offering to supply class A drug LSD and possessing nitrous oxide with intent to supply.

The offences were committed between June 16, 2021 and August 31, 2021.

The case was adjourned until March 16 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Judge Lucy Crowther warned Payne: “All sentencing options will be open – that includes the possibility of a custodial sentence.”

The defendant, of Purcell Square, Alway, was granted conditional bail.