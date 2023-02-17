A TV licence dodger was left with a £176 bill after being taken to court.
Abigaile Stephens, 29, from Newport pleaded guilty to watching a colour television without a licence.
The offence was committed last July, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
Stephens, of Loftus Square, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £120 costs and a £16 surcharge.
