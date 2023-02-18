KIRSTEN WHITNEY, 25, of Meadow Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after she was found guilty following a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Tredegar on August 15, 2021.

She was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 19 sessions of an accredited programme, pay £250 compensation and £620 costs.

KURT RUMBLE, 44, of Haisbro Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042, Usk Way, on July 31, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AUSTIN MORGAN, 44, of River Terrace, Pengam, Blackwood, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and stealing sunglasses in Cefn Fforest on August 14, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £70 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

DAYNAR ALEXANDER THORPE, 41, of Hill Close, Tranch, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 14 days for speeding at 82mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 on September 28, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £930 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER EDWARDS, 43, of Glamorgan Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £853 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Trosnant Street, Pontypool, on August 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

VILIAM HORVATH, 23, of Jeffrey Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS HUTCHINGS, 35, of Park Row, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he failed to stop following an accident on Beaufort Road on January 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with eight penalty points.

REBECCA JAYNE SMITH, 32, of Brookfield Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after it was proved in her absence that she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MELISSA BOWEN, 32, of Temperance Hill, Risca, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 29mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport, on August 10, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANDREW CUETO, 57, of Stelvio Park Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout on May 9, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.