This week's episode saw only 10 candidates in the running for Lord Sugar's investment of £250,000 after safari guide Joseph Phillips was fired from the show.

As with all episodes of the show, Lord Sugar and his close team of advisors put the contenders through their paces in another tough challenge.

With all that said, here is what happened in week seven of the BBC show and who was fired.

What happened in week seven of BBC The Apprentice

Week seven of The Apprentice started with the two teams being invited to St Paul's Cathedral in London.

They were then told by Lord Sugar to design a themed lunch box aimed at 6-8 year-olds and an accompanying app encouraging healthy eating.

Simba and Danny swapped with Sohail and Mark in a shakeup of the teams by Alan Sugar.

Sohail's team (Affinity) went for a treasure and pirate-themed design with Dani's team (Apex) deciding to go for a "cool" caterpillar idea.

The experts said they liked Dani's team's idea... for three-year-olds with criticism being levied at the age range of the product and app.

Sohail's product was seen as boring and unfinished with one expert accusing the team of making everything up as they went along.

Sohail's team got the least orders and lost the challenge after Dani's team got 1500 orders while Sohail's got none.

Who was fired from The Apprentice as week seven comes to an end?





Southampton-based martial arts school owner and instructor Sohail Chowdhary was fired from The Apprentice after he took over as project manager for his team.

After a tense boardroom grilling by Lord Sugar over how he handled the pirate-themed challenge, Chowdhary was FIRED.

Speaking after his exit, Sohail Chowdhary said: “It’s very different compared to what you expect.

“Everyone is watching the show and you’re like ‘Oh, they’re a bunch of idiots, I can do that’. Then when you’re on the show, you become one of those idiots. It’s a lot more tricky compared to what it looks like on TV.

“But either way, I’m so happy that I did it because it’s been such a surreal experience. The exposure has been insane, the amount of opportunities that come off the back of it has been incredible.”

(BBC) Sohail Chowdhary was fired in week 7 of The Apprentice (Image: BBC)

The martial arts instructor said that he felt that the firing was fair as he could no longer stand by the lunchbox idea he vouched for in the challenge.

He added: “When it comes down to it a lot of the mistakes were there.”

Chowdhary claimed that he had a feeling that week seven would be his last, saying: “I remember leaving the house in the morning and I was there saying goodbye to the house team, saying ‘This is most likely the last time you’re going to see me’.”

Sohail Chowdhary looks to the future after being fired from The Apprentice

The former contestant, who has built a multi-six-figure business over the last few years said of his future: “For me, it’s just taking that national by targeting new and existing martial arts clubs.

“It is logical to go down that route, the business already does very well and it’s just taken that across the UK.”

He said he also wants to inspire others like him to aspire for more after growing up with a single parent on a council estate.

He explained: “One of the main reasons why I came on to the show was just to show people that no matter where you’re from, you can make it.

“I know a lot of people have the primary reason of going on the show to win but my primary reason was to go on to prove a point. That people from a council house like me, we can go off and we can make it.”

Sohail Chowdhary shares who he wants to win The Apprentice 2023

Of the remaining candidates, Chowdhary said he was backing senior sales representative Simba Rwambiwa to win.

He said: “We clicked on a personal level so well but I get his business acumen. I’m the same way I put passion into my martial arts club, he puts passion into healthcare.

“When you’ve both got passionate like that, you share the same business ethos and that’s what helps you become a better business person.

“I’ve seen it within him, and I know he’s going to go so far.”

The Apprentice airs every Thursday from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.