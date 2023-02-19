JACK TEPPETT, 18, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the rider of a motorcycle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DERICE MCLEAN, 28, of Ribble Walk, Bettws, Newport, was handed a 26-week jail sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on October 17, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work, pay £1,500 compensation, £620 costs and a £128 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Man who ploughed his car into drinkers standing outside pub is jailed

GARETH ELLIOTT, 42, of Yewberry Lane, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine derivative in his blood on October 25, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KIERAN CHINDOO-ROY, aged 22, of Grosmont Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on High Cross Road on September 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

CAFER ANIK, 47, of St Luke’s Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Chepstow Road, Newport, on October 22, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

HANNA BURNETT, 31, of Highfield Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to stop for a red light at a Pelican crossing on the A472 in Ystrad Mynach on August 13, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LEE JUSTIN EVANS, 51, of Rassau Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £245 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Hill/King Street on September 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SUZANNE GREEN, 51, of Penywerlod Road, Markham, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed on September 16, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.