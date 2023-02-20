LUKE GROVES, 29, of Penylan Road, Varteg, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the rider of a motorcycle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAVID WAYNE SAMUEL, 30, of Longfellow Close, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 30 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the rider of a motorcycle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AARON HALL, 22, of Heol Y Pwca, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way on September 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ALEX HOOD, 42, of Aberthaw Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a Porsche Cayman on September 25, 2022 on Glan Llyn when the registration mark required to be fixed on the front and rear of the vehicle failed to comply with the Road Vehicles (Display of Registration Marks) Regulations 2001 in that the spaces between characters were not 11mm.

DANIEL O'BRIEN, 30, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

NEIL KERI PHILLPOTT, 54, of South Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £692 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Bailey Street on September 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

KYLIE REBECCA MEGAN PRICE, 36, of Union Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Hill/King Street on September 18, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

RHYS JONOTHAN WATKINS, 31, of Hillcrest, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on September 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

STEFAN COVACI, 35, of Bolt Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 30 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KERR WILSON, 32, of Wellington Way, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 24 months for driving without insurance on the B4527 High Street on July 12, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.