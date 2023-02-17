In the early hours of Tuesday, February 14 - Valentine's Day - windows at the front of Vittorio's in Stow Hill were smashed and alcohol stolen from within.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said that, at approximately 2.30am on Tuesday, they received a call reporting a window at the front of the restaurant had been smashed and a number of bottles of alcohol had been stolen.

They are still appealing for witnesses.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting 2300049349, or you can contact police via Facebook or Twitter," they said.

Owen Emmanuel runs Vittorio's.

Speaking to the Argus the day after the incident, he said: "We had another robbery back in October.

"That one made me feel angry.

"This time I just feel gutted. It’s our beautiful shop front.

"I’m not even bothered about the booze."

Repairs are estimated to cost around £2,000.