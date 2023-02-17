Zeta-Jones, known for her roles in The Legend of Zoro and the Netflix series Wednesday, wore a blue dress as she accompanied her husband at the premiere at BFI IMAX, Waterloo in London.

She took to Instagram to show off the look ahead of the premiere and express her excitement to be ‘home’.

Zeta-Jones, who hails from Swansea, said: “London Calling! Here for Ant-Man and the Wasp premiere with my hubby! Home!”

Douglas plays scientist Hank Pym in the Marvel franchise and features in the latest Ant-Man instalment.

Talking to On Demand Entertainment on the red carpet, Zeta-Jones said she had always been fond of Michael’s character and was excited to see him reprise the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

She said: “I’ve always loved him as Hank.

“There’s a really great moment in the film where Michael has to drive this machine and it just makes me laugh so much because he looks like a little boy getting to play with a toy.

“It’s so much fun.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania marks the start of phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Douglas is joined in the movie by a host of big Hollywood names including Paul Rudd (Antman/Scott Lang), Evangeline Lily (Wasp/Hope Van Dyne) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne).

This movie, the third Ant-Man movie, also introduces the new villain Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathon Majors.

The cast and director of Antman and the Wasp; Quantumania his the purple carpet at the UK Gala Screening in London. (Image: Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania)

The movie has been met with mixed reviews in its premiere week.

It received the second lowest rating of any Marvel movie from critics on Rotten Tomatoes with 48% - just ahead of The Eternals (47%).

The Rotten Tomatoes critic comment said: “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors' Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU.”

However, fans have taken a liking to the latest Ant-Man film, with an audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes at 84%.

One of the sites verified viewers said: “Great movie. Brought the craziness of the big bad but also the humour of Ant-Man.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas now.