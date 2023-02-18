Artist Paul Sheppard - known as Walls by Paul - has been creating murals at the Harlequin Roundabout. After completing a painting of the Medieval Newport Ship in December, Mr Sheppard told the Argus his next artwork would feature a local sporting hero.

And now the latest mural, featuring Newport athlete Mica Moore, a British sprinter and bobsledder who represented Great Britain in the 2018 Winter Olympics, has been unveiled.

In May 2014, Ms Moore broke the record for the Welsh 4x100 metre relay, she also went on to win a bronze and silver medal in the same year.

Walls by Paul (Image: Walls by Paul)

The colourful mural at the Harlequin underpass. Picture: Walls by Paul

In 2018, she competed in the two-women bobsled event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. The team's result of eight was the best ever by a British Women’s Olympic bobsled team.

Mr Sheppard chose Mica Moore as the sporting hero for Newport, after putting out a social post of what notable sporting personal would people like to see painted.

He said: “I made a post asking what notable sports person people would like to see painted, and her name popped up.

Walls by Paul (Image: Walls By Paul)

The Mica Moore mural, joins the latest paintings of the Newport Ship and Fox. Picture: Walls by Paul

“An Olympian from Newport, I thought 'why not?'. I did get a lot of great suggestions and wish I could paint them all.

“I wanted to feature someone young and contemporary there. A relatable resident of Newport to be an inspiration of what can be achieved. And someone to be proud of locally."

The Union Flag highlights her representation of the country, and is blended into a Wales flag as her home country.

Mr Sheppard added: "The reaction has been 99.9 per cent positive. I'm delighted people are taking the time to engage with me to let me know how pleased they are with the work.

"Now its coming to a close, I feel a good sense of 'mission accomplished' I'm hopefully it will last."

The mural is the 19th painting in the series of art at the Harlequin underpass that represent the history of Newport, with just one more pillar left to be painted.