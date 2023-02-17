Next week Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council will eventually confirm their budget for 2023/2024 which will include a four per cent council tax hike from April 1.

Councillors have been presented with a worst case scenario of £6.7 million of cuts and efficiencies that need to be made to the budget next year to plug it’s funding black hole.

This follows the end of a public consultation process on February 15 which has seen the council outline the grim reality of where potential cuts and savings will need to be made not just in next year’s budget but several more afterwards.

To date over 3,500 people have commented on the proposals which is “by far” the highest level of public response the council has received for a budget consultation.

Chief officer for resources and section 151 officer Rhian Hayden said: “Given the financial challenge facing the council and the requirement to identify budget cuts of £23 million over the next five years, the current programme of strategic business reviews have been updated and a number of new proposals have been identified.”

Despite these proposals the report explains that the council will need to use funding from its reserves which are kept for a rainy day, to produce a balanced budget next year.

Ms Hayden said: “The current level of budget cuts/financial efficiencies is not sufficient to allow the council to set a balanced budget for 2023/2024.

“A budget gap of £2.5 million remains.

“This is a temporary solution only and there is a risk that savings proposals in future years will not address the funding gap.

“Further reliance on reserves to balance the budget in future years will impact on the financial sustainability of the council.

“The proposed budget will enable the council to protect front line services in delivering its priority areas and to continue its work to become a more commercial and resilient organisation.”

On Tuesday, February 21, councillors on the Corporate Performance scrutiny committee will get to have their say on the proposals.

Their comments and recommendations will then be presented to the cabinet who meet on Wednesday, February 22.

The cabinet is expected confirm their draft budget before it eventually goes before all councillors at a meeting of the full council on Thursday, February 23 for a final decision.