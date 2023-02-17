Rhiannon Gardner said her 15-year-old son had been approaching the platform at Pye Corner station on Tuesday evening, shortly before 6pm, to catch a train when he was set upon by attackers.

One of them approached him from behind before the pair confronted him and started punching him, she said.

When he fell to the floor, the attackers kicked him, Ms Gardner added.

Both of the attackers were wearing balaclavas and one had been riding a bike, according to the teen's mum.

"They would have carried on if the train hadn’t arrived," she told the Argus, adding that her son had suffered an inch cut on his head, black eyes, and grazes to his face.

Police were called and are investigating the incident, and according to Ms Gardner officers said a CCTV camera - which may otherwise have recorded the attack - wasn't working.

"There's so much going on around here - violence, a lot of bad things," she added. "The minimum is that the CCTV should be working."

Gwent Police was contacted for comment.