Comedian Joel Dommett, 37, will present the new 16-episode series, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Viewers will recognise Dommett from the popular celebrity contest The Masked Singer which airs on ITV.

The announcement comes after Dommett was confirmed to be fronting Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on BBC One next month.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer and is hosting Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on BBC One next month, ( PA) (Image: PA)

Joel Dommett 'can't believe' he's hosting Survivor reboot

Following the news, Joel said: “I’m the new host of the UK’s Survivor. I can’t believe it. A huge thank you to the BBC for trusting me with this.

“It’s such a hugely popular format all over the world and I’m super excited to help bring it to our sweet little country. Let the tribal councils begin.”

Survivor last appeared on our screens in the UK in 2001 and 2002 on ITV for two seasons with the show being produced in countries across the world.

The new series will follow players who are marooned in a remote location competing to “outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals” in order to be crowned the ultimate survivor, the BBC previously said.

The show's contestants will compete in a range of physical and psychologically taxing challenges as they go without their creature comforts.

The participants will go head to head to win rewards or immunity from being voted out of the game at the Tribal Council.

The tv show stars will form their own trial societies with each tribe choosing one of their own to eliminate until the sole survivor emerges to win a £100,000 cash prize.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment for the BBC, said: “Having Joel on board is brilliant.

“With his natural comedic charm we are thrilled that he is going to be on hand guiding, encouraging and challenging our contestants as they all try to be the sole survivor.”

The new UK adaptation has been commissioned by BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Banijay UK company Remarkable Entertainment and will be led by producers Natalka Znak and Claire O’Donohoe.

Znak, chief executive of Remarkable Entertainment, said: “Not only is Survivor one of the biggest shows on TV, we are thrilled to have one of the biggest talents on TV host it.

“Joel’s infectious wit and energy are second to none – I can’t wait to watch as he leads our Survivor contestants through their epic battle.”

How to apply for the BBC's reboot of Survivor

The reality competition first aired in Sweden in 1997 so its return marks its 25th anniversary.

There have been 50 versions of the programme commissioned around the world to date and the US adaptation is airing its 43rd series, the BBC has said.

If you think you have what it takes to 'Outwit, Outplay, Outlast' and you're aged 18 and over, you can apply via the BBC website.

All you need to do is get your application in by the closing date on March 6 2023 - good luck!