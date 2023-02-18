In an application submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council, Mr Afza is proposing to convert A.S.A into a restaurant with seating for 52 people.

A seating area for those waiting for takeaways is also included in the plans for the property which is opposite Wilko.

If approved, the restaurant will have five full-time members of staff and eight part-time. It will be open from 9am until 11.30pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 11am until 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Officers are expected to make a decision on the planning application by March 28.