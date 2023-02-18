Dean Probert, of Pen Y Worlod Stables, Merthyr Road in Llanfoist, Abergavenny, applied for retrospective approval for the extension in November last year when Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department made him aware permission was required.

Work had started on the extension at the end of June 2021 but following the application there was concern it could impact on local rights of way.

The council’s rights of way officer highlighted investigation was needed to clarify the routes of paths the public have a right to walk across in the area which is beside the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.

The council’s planning department has now granted the work planning permission and said Mr Probert had provided an amended plan showing the right of way and confirmed it would be unaffected by the work.