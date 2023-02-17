Fans flooded online to book their spots at the pop group's first concert together in eight years, which also marks the 25th anniversary of S Club 7.

The good news for those that haven’t already secured their tickets to the Cardiff show, there are still some available.

GENERAL SALE NOW LIVE! Link in bio 📲📲📲 pic.twitter.com/7OPIHQSSVV — S Club 7 (@SClub7) February 17, 2023

However, the only tickets left are Official Platinum Tickets, the cheapest on sale for £159.70.

Or if you have a spare £271.75, you could secure yourself a Meet and Greet VIP package, which is also still available.

S Club 7 fans took to social media this morning to express their joy in securing tickets.

One fan said: “S Club 7 tickets secured! Woohoo! Reliving my childhood this October #SClub7Reunited.”

However, others fans have expressed their disappointment at the expensive ticket prices.

One person on Twitter said: “S Club 7, Ticketmaster how are these prices accessible at all? That’s insanity!”

Another said: “S Club 7, Ticketmaster, are you joking at these prices?”

S Club 7 announced earlier this week they would be getting back together for a reunion tour.

We can't wait to be reunited with you all this October 🇬🇧



Sign up before 5pm GMT tomorrow to gain access to PRE-SALE TICKETS via the link in our bio. PRE-SALE opens Wednesday 15th Feb, 10am GMT. GENERAL SALE opens Friday 17th Feb, 10am GMT 🎊 #SClub7Reunited pic.twitter.com/wBS2MbdiSK — S Club 7 (@SClub7) February 13, 2023

The band said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again.

“We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long!

"Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!"

How to get tickets to the S Club 7 Reunion tour 2023?





Tickets to the S Club 7 Reunited tour are still available on the Ticketmaster website.

All tickets on GigsandTours.com are sold out, apart from the 'Reach for the Stars' VIP Package.

Available tickets range in price from £165 to £271.75.

Where are S Club 7 playing on their Reunited tour?





The full S Club 7 2023 tour dates are as follows: